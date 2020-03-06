KBC Group NV Sells 147,623 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

KBC Group NV cut its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 147,623 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

CVI stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.37.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 22.50%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

