Korea Investment CORP Acquires 2,000 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Westrock were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Westrock by 1,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Westrock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westrock by 388.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 300 shares of company stock worth $12,499. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westrock stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

