KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,765 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.