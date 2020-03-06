Korea Investment CORP Sells 7,200 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $257.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $222.00 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

