KBC Group NV Acquires 111,885 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 719.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,885 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.12% of Brighthouse Financial worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,707,000 after buying an additional 2,412,741 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. BidaskClub cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.