KBC Group NV Acquires 7,557 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $232.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $155.30 and a 52 week high of $248.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 3.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

