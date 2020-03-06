Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 72,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Hess by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Hess by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HES opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.82. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 21,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $1,223,623.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,439,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,404 shares of company stock valued at $20,407,635 over the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

