Korea Investment CORP Sells 42,400 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 949.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

NYSE:TRI opened at $75.94 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.84.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

