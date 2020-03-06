KBC Group NV Grows Stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 288.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 84,511 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 73.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth $2,831,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 149.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB opened at $155.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.56. PS Business Parks Inc has a one year low of $142.44 and a one year high of $192.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

In other news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $122,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

