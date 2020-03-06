Korea Investment CORP Buys 20,500 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 106.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after acquiring an additional 51,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 45,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKI opened at $84.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.80. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

