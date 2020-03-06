KBC Group NV Acquires New Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 310,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

NLOK opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

