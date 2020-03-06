Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $181.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.56. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $179.11 and a 52-week high of $251.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Dougherty & Co cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $2,818,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 875,246 shares in the company, valued at $205,560,275.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,562 shares of company stock worth $8,415,340 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

