Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Deere & Company by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,099 shares of company stock worth $4,049,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $159.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America raised Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

