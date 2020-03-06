KBC Group NV Acquires 1,001 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOX. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,379,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,022,000 after buying an additional 656,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,383,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,744,000 after acquiring an additional 249,452 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares during the period. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,221,000 after purchasing an additional 126,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

FOX stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.18. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

