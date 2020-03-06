Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 177.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 60,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 38,440 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 77.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 97,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $3,627,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.96. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $39.98 and a twelve month high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

