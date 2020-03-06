KBC Group NV Acquires 147,156 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 243.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 147,156 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

