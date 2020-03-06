Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 27.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44.

A number of research firms have commented on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Argus cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

