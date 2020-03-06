Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,600 Shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of SINA worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SINA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 374.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 13.1% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 15.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SINA alerts:

SINA stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.44. SINA Corp has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $66.66.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.43. SINA had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SINA Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SINA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 15.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SINA. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.