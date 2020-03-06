Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,600 Shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of SINA worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SINA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 374.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 13.1% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 15.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.
SINA stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.44. SINA Corp has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $66.66.
SINA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 15.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SINA. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.
About SINA
SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.
