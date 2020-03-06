Korea Investment CORP Trims Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 18,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.04. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

