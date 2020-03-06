Korea Investment CORP Buys 900 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,184,000 after buying an additional 1,492,253 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,169,000 after acquiring an additional 659,367 shares during the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,226,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,983,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 3,492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after acquiring an additional 190,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $137.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wix.Com Ltd has a 52 week low of $104.61 and a 52 week high of $156.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.29.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Wix.Com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

