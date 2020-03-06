Korea Investment CORP Sells 9,400 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $111.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In other news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,568.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $411,262.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

