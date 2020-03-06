31,200 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600,368 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 259,472 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13,527.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 181,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,769,000 after buying an additional 180,451 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,530.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after buying an additional 149,508 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,364,000 after buying an additional 127,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $122.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $95.07 and a one year high of $139.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.91.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

