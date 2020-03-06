Korea Investment CORP Sells 500 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 48.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 593,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 151,798 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,506 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.71 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NetApp to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

