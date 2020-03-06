Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,000 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.53.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $182.77 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.64 and its 200 day moving average is $193.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.