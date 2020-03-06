Korea Investment CORP Cuts Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.54.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $175.85 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.74.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.