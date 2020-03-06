KBC Group NV Has $5.01 Million Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,964 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in L Brands were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in L Brands by 827.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $23.31 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LB. Barclays upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on L Brands in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on L Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on L Brands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.21.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

