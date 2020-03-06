FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 143.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,906,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,716,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,642,000 after purchasing an additional 84,474 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,262,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,426,000 after purchasing an additional 65,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,503,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,308,000 after purchasing an additional 50,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

