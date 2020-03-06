Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.59.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

