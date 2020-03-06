Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 65,191 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Brinker International by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 505.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $85,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,892.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $272,363. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. OTR Global raised shares of Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.95.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.