Korea Investment CORP Acquires 2,800 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

AVY opened at $119.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.01. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

