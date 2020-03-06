The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Holdings Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WU. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Shares of WU stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $64,944.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

