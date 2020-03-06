Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXR opened at $110.56 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $96.31 and a one year high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.14.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $46,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,733.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,667,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,582. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

