Korea Investment CORP Purchases 30,300 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 636.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

