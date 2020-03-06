Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 262.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 168,125 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $864,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

