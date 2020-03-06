Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,004 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,895,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,800,000 after buying an additional 1,463,065 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,652 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 2,931.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 903,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,322,000 after acquiring an additional 873,821 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Nutrien by 1,122.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 606,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after acquiring an additional 557,272 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 626.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 559,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after acquiring an additional 482,810 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NTR stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

