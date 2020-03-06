99,929 Shares in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth $1,017,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth $911,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth $70,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

