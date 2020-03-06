Mackay Shields LLC Sells 377,717 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,717 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $2,255,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,763 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

ATUS opened at $26.44 on Friday. Altice USA Inc has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

