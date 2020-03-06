Mackay Shields LLC Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,812,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,991,000 after acquiring an additional 56,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,822,000 after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77,730 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after acquiring an additional 182,475 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $144.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.39. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.11 and a 12-month high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

