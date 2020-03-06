Mackay Shields LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $199,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $16,069,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,540.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

COLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Shares of COLL opened at $21.96 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

