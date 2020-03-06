Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 1,153 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,282,000 after acquiring an additional 155,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,616,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,251,000 after acquiring an additional 226,438 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,952,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 239,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,728,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,776,000 after purchasing an additional 105,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OFC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,789.37. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,668.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OFC opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

