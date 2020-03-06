Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,517 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 19.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 499,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in FMC by 33.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 283,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,841,000 after buying an additional 70,426 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from to in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

FMC opened at $94.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $70.62 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,288 shares of company stock valued at $40,214,179 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

