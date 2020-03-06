Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 86.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $77.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Cfra lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

