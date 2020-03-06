Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 237.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alliance Data Systems worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,649,000 after buying an additional 72,130 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4,182.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 22.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 19.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

ADS opened at $74.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

