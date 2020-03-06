First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117,892 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,865,000 after buying an additional 300,204 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,475,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FHB opened at $22.85 on Friday. First Hawaiian Inc has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

