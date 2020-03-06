Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

BLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

