Mackay Shields LLC Sells 16,265 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,265 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,609,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,529,000 after purchasing an additional 517,604 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 374,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,502,000 after purchasing an additional 450,687 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,495,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,304,000 after purchasing an additional 626,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,196,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,020,000 after purchasing an additional 162,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Shares of RF opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

