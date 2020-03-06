Mackay Shields LLC Sells 4,011 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,723 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 61,009.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 802,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after buying an additional 801,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,212,000 after buying an additional 725,882 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,617,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 385.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 326,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after buying an additional 259,682 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $33,891,000. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average is $65.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.