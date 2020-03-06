Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,841 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,671,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $717,925,000 after acquiring an additional 227,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,309,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,088,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,875,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,367,000 after purchasing an additional 384,332 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,746,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,140,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $346,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,260 shares of company stock worth $2,892,091. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.80.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

