Mackay Shields LLC Takes Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.15% of Horace Mann Educators as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,830,000 after buying an additional 109,650 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 95,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 71,145 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 65,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 338.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 63,446 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,473,000 after acquiring an additional 57,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

HMN stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $159,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

