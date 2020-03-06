Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,142.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLI opened at $27.26 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

